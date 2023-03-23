The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a Donut Saturday at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Government Center.
Theresa Ray, with the genealogical society, said the program will feature Keith Winstead of Louisville.
“Keith has ancestral connections to the Winsteads of Nebo,” she said. “He is connected to Manley Winstead, who was one of the early pioneers of Hopkins County and others.”
Winstead will be talking about the Winsteads of Hopkins County and his connection to them. He will also include some of his animation work. Winstead has animated some of his ancestor’s photographs so they can tell their story.
“What he has done by animating some of his ancestor’s pictures is remarkable,” said Ray. “It will be interesting and informative because the Winstead family is interesting and has many descendants in Hopkins County.”
One of them is Elizabeth Elliott, of Muhlenberg County, who married Samuel Winstead in March 1875, then moved to Nebo.
Ray said they had 11 children. One of those children, Urey Green Winstead, was born in 1882 but died eight months later.
“His small headstone was hand carved with love, and he was buried in Hayes Chapel Cemetery in Nebo,” she said. “This stone was discovered half buried when the Cemetery Board and Genealogical Society worked on cleaning and documenting this Cemetery.”
Another family member is Charles Betsel Winstead, who was the FBI Agent who fired the fatal shot killing John Dillinger.
The program is open to the public, and there will be donuts. The genealogical society asks that visitors use the side entrance to the Government Center, 56 N. Main Street.
