While many people lost everything during the December tornado, the Dawson Springs Museum is hoping to give a little piece of their lives back.
The museum has become a repository for photos found after the tornado and is working to determine who the photos belong to and return them.
Brent Menser, a museum board member, said people were bringing the found photos to the Dawson Springs Independent School, but the school was so busy they could not go through them.
“They wanted us to go through them,” he said. “The school thought the museum would be a good place to do this.”
Museum President Wanda Hughes said they have two or three plastic tubs full of photos that Menser is sorting through trying to identify people in them.
The ones he can’t identify he takes pictures of to send to Peggy Ferguson. She posts them on the museum’s Facebook page hoping other people in the community will help find the owners.
“Unless they have something on the back or the front to identify where they are from, we have no idea who they belong to,” said Hughes.
Menser said once photos are identified, then Diane Coates will deliver them to the families. They may also see people around town and mention the museum has some of their family photos.
He said the photos are coming in as single photos, in packaging like they were never opened after getting them from Walmart, or as family photo albums. They have sorted through about half the photos that have been brought in so far.
One day this week, the museum was able to return a family photo album to a man who had lost several family members during the tornado.
“That really means a lot to people because he didn’t have anything left,” said Menser.
The photos that have not been identified yet are being placed on a table at the museum to allow people to look through them and see if any of their photos are among them.
The museum is closed for the winter, but residents can reach out to museum employees who can open the museum to allow them to look. The photos are also being posted to the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center Facebook page.
To ask about lost photos or look at photos at the museum, contact Wanda Hughes at 270-836-9135, Virginia Chaney at 270-871-9523, Peggy Ferguson at 270-339-1274, Diane Coates at 270-871-7867, or Brent Menser at 270-871-2517.
