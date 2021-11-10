After months of waiting and wondering, Dunham’s Sports will have a grand opening for their new location in Parkway Plaza Mall at 9 a.m. on Friday.
To celebrate it’s grand opening in Madisonville the store will have giveaways all weekend starting on Friday, with the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase receiving a $100 Dunham’s gift card.
On Saturday, the first 50 purchasing customers will receive a Dunham’s t-shirt. On the last day, Sunday, the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s baseball cap.
Dunham’s Sports brands itself as the “Midwest’s largest sporting goods chain” with roots dating back to 1937 in West Bloomfield, Michigan at a small shop called Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, according to information obtained from the company’s website.
In all, Dunham’s lists over 235 properties in 22 states, including businesses in the Kentucky cities of Bowling Green, Richmond and Somerset. Neighboring states of Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio and Missouri are also home to Dunham’s Sports.
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call the store at 270-263-4035.
