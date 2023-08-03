To protect those who protect us, Kentucky drivers are urged to slow down and move over when passing emergency vehicles on the road.
Gov. Andy Beshear said emergency responders and public safety personnel put their lives at risk to protect the citizens of the Commonwealth, and it is important to do what we can to support them in return.
“Please slow down and move over to help keep these dedicated heroes safe as they work to protect the lives of Kentuckians,” he said.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said most people do slow down or move into a new lane as long as they have enough time to see them ahead pulled over on the side of the road with the emergency lights activated. However, there are times when people don’t see them, he said.
“It is a huge safety issue for law enforcement when they are on the side of the road, and as the head of an organization my priority is the safety of my people,” said Sanderson. “It not only keeps us safe, it also keeps the people safe that we have initiated a traffic stop on and it also keeps the drivers who aren’t getting over safe as well.”
The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is joining the Kentucky State Police and AAA to promote the “Slow Down and Move Over” message in August.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the goal is to create a safe and equitable transportation system for all Kentuckians, including first responders.
“While some drivers may believe that moving over is just a courtesy, it is not — it’s the law,” he said.
Kentucky passed its Move Over law in 2003, requiring motorists to move over to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency vehicle or public safety vehicle with flashing lights. If changing lanes is impossible or unsafe, motorists must slow down and use caution.
Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time, or both. The law protects all first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, safety service patrols, and towing vehicles.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 150 law enforcement officers have been killed in traffic-related incidents since 2017. That is just one category of first responders.
KSP Captain Paul Blanton said they are used to working in dangerous situations; however, their risk increases when a vehicle speeds past them.
“Giving first responders the space we need allows us to perform our job safely and effectively,” he said.
All 50 states have enacted “Move Over” laws. South Carolina was the first in 1996, and Hawaii became the 50th in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.