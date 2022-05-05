It’s time to celebrate all the mommas as Blanchard’s Gracious Acres in Dawson Springs will be hosting a Mommy & Me, Mother’s Day event this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
If you are looking to spend the day outdoors with mom, this is the perfect event to do so. Pack a picnic lunch and the area will be provided for you. All guests will be able to plant a flower with your little ones and take it home to watch it grow. There will be a craft area where children can create a keepsake to take home as well.
“We hope to have some spring babies on the farm so you and yours can enjoy their bonds with their moms,” Blanchard’s Gracious Acres representative said. “Luci Bess will be joining us to bring music. If you haven’t heard her, she’s very talented and we are blessed to have her coming out.”
There will be a tea party setup by the highlands to provide photo opportunities with a beautiful backdrop. There will be a small cost for photos.
The event is $10 per child. Half must be paid upfront to reserve your spot for this event.
Blanchard’s Gracious Acres is located at 593 Fox Road in Dawson Springs.
