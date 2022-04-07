Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman visited Dawson Springs on Wednesday to view relief efforts and visit the Dawson Springs Housing Authority.
Todman said it was important for her to understand the damage the December tornado brought to Dawson and to understand the work that needs to happen to move forward.
“I am here to help them think about what that looks like but also to take back to D.C. what I have seen here,” she said.
During her tour, Todman had a chance to talk with the Dawson Springs Housing Authority Executive Director Steven Parker.
Parker said they talked about what Dawson Springs residents experienced immediately after the tornado, what the community’s immediate needs were, and what the next steps were.
“We talked about our first priority was finding housing for those displaced families who had lost their homes,” he said.
Dawson has a total of 150 public housing units in the community and of those units, 50 were completely destroyed, 64 units were severely damaged, but not completely destroyed, and 36 units sustained mild damage.
“At the moment, we have about 60 displaced families that we do not have housing for,” said Parker. “They have been housed in area housing authorities, and some are still with friends and family.”
Todman said hearing from the residents themselves was overwhelming. She said there was already not enough affordable housing for people, and most of that housing was destroyed by the tornado.
“Our goal is to not only build back the housing we had here but also to build back more housing to fit more housing needs,” said Todman. “We want to make sure with the funds we provide that we are building stronger, smarter homes. Maybe homes that can provide safe places and sustain some of the winds that the homes here had to sustain.”
She said HUD was able to provide the state of Kentucky with $75 million to help communities like Dawson Springs build back.
Todman said one thing she is taking away from her meeting in Dawson was the sense of community everyone had. She heard from some of the residents how everyone came together to help after the tornado.
“It is sad that it takes opportunities like this for that to happen, but it is building strength for the future, and we are going to be here to help Steven and his team,” she said.
Parker said he feels confident that HUD is going to help them get those resources to help get them back to where they were.
