The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Samantha M. Webb, was arrested, December 21, for drug trafficking of methamphetamine and execution of indictment.
Johnnie Dukes, was arrested, December 21, for failure to appear in court.
Alisa Arlin Curneal, was arrested, December 21, for theft by unlawful taking.
Byron Shawn Williams, was arrested, December 21, for failure to appear in court.
Logan Marshall Snodgrass, was arrested, December 22, for theft of services and failure to appear in court.
Charlie J. Sasser, was arrested, December 21, for public intoxication of a subject other than alcohol, and was creating an annoyance and posed danger for herself.
Seth A. Stewart, was arrested, December 21, for terroristic threats in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
James R. Felkins, of Russellville, was arrested, December 20, for tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more. Felkins was also charged for failure to appear in court three times.
Kari A. Verschueren, of Nortonville, was arrested, December 21, for violation of her Emergency Protective Order and Domestic Violence Order.
