The Dawson Springs City Council met in a special session on Thursday evening, hosting several visitors bringing tidings of joy to the Board of Directors of the Dawson Springs City Park. In total the city received $172,000 worth of donations for the park.
The chairperson of the Park Board, Tammy Workman, introduced each visitor. First up was Luke Dill from Aerial Recovery Group. Dill presented Mayor Jenny Sewell with a check for $14,000 which the Park Board can use as they see fit on any project during the rebuilding of the municipal park.
Dill was followed by the owner/operators of Ideal Market. Ideal Market CEO Barry Eveland, President Tom Eveland, and Engagement Manager Kim Simons delivered a check for $24,000 and presented it to the mayor. The $24K is earmarked specifically for the new scoreboards the park will need once the ball fields are restored. The donation makes Ideal Market the sole sponsor of the scoreboards.
The third presentation was made by Jennifer Birge of Bluegrass Recreation in Danville and Dawn Choate with Healing Projects of Paducah. Birge and Choate have been working in tandem with the Little Tikes Corporation to donate a playground to the City, for a total project donation of $134,000. Birge and Choate presented the design to Sewell, as the equipment has been ordered. According to Workman, the equipment will arrive in the early autumn and she will coordinate a volunteer effort for installation at that time.
Also at Thursday’s special-called meeting, an amendment to the ordinance governing business license fees had a first reading, maintenance on Riverside Park was approved so that the Panther baseball team can utilize the field for the 2023 season, and an event planned for June 24 at Riverside Park was approved.
“It’s time for us to say ‘thank you,’ ” Sewell said.
All first responders, volunteers, anyone helping Dawson Springs rebuild since the EF-4 tornado destroyed the small town on Dec. 10, 2021, as well as community members are invited to Riverside Park on Sat. June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to enjoy a two-hour concert and fireworks. Headlining the concert will be “the number one Beach Boys tribute band in the world,” Sewell announced.
Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled meeting began with a proposal from Police Chief Mike Opalek. Opalek asked the council if he could spearhead the return of “Spruce Up Dawson Springs” week, most commonly referred to as SUDS.
“Town looks horrible,” he said.
With help from high school students and in collaboration with the administrators of Dawson Springs Independent Schools, Opalek proposed to use May 22-26 as SUDS week. During that time, around 300 volunteers will be needed to “move the debris to the edge of the roadway--and we’ve talked about bringing Katie Moyer in to help lead the volunteers,” said Opalek. “The big trucks will come in a week later to remove it.”
The City’s administrator, Julie Sellers, was on-hand to speak about their conversation with Consultant Matt Watson. “This would be a secondary debris removal,” she said. “Matt estimated it would cost $1 million and that the City could request that amount in SAFE funding through House Bill 5.”
“Is there a written plan in the process?” asked Councilman Jesse Robinson.
After verifying that the City would need the SUDS action plan in writing in order to request the funding, they unanimously voted to approve the scope of the work and to apply for the $1 million in SAFE funds once a written plan was remitted by Opalek.
The Council also conducted a second reading and subsequently approved Ordinance 2023-01, amending Section 110.03 of the municipal code relating to business license fees. The business license fees ordinance was amended to reflect “The City Clerk/Treasurer/Tax Collector responsible for issuing a business license shall have the right to reasonably inquire of the applicant of the nature of the business to be conducted in order to determine its potential impact upon any adjoining or nearby property. As a condition of issuing the business license, the City shall have the right to require the applicant to take reasonable steps to minimize or prevent any potential negative impact of the business on any adjoining or nearby property. The application shall be approved or denied within five days of receipt of the application.”
The amendment continues to state that “In the event the application is denied, the applicant shall have the right to appeal the denial to the Dawson Springs City Council which shall conduct a hearing thereon within 30 days of the denial. In the event the applicant misrepresents to the City the nature of the business to be conducted, the City shall have the right to revoke or suspend the business license.”
In other news, the Council:
• conducted a first reading of the budget for 2023-24 as presented by Sellers. “There has been an improvement in taxable property,” she said.
• received an update from Peggy Ferguson in regards to the Paul Bruhn Historic Preservation Grant request for Statements of Qualification. The grant is an award of $750,000.
