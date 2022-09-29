The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Yrvin Campos, was charged, September 27, 2022, for speeding more than 26mph over the limit, failure to wear seat belts, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct in the second degree, terroristic threats in the third degree, possession of open container in vehicle and failure to or improper signal.
• Cole A. Hunt, was charged, September 27, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
• Jason O. Galloway, was charged, September 27, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
