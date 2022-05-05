Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that Hopkins County will receive $8.5 million in assistance from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, SAFE.
The money is to help the county recover from the December tornado that devastated the county and took the lives of Hopkins County residents.
Governor Beshear said western Kentucky communities are strong, but they need help as they continue to recover and rebuild.
“These funds will help Hopkins County cover services that are not eligible for FEMA support and will ease some of the financial strain they have endured as so many of their resources have been directed toward restoration,” he said.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said the money came from House Bill 5 and Senate Bill 150.
“This act will help provide funding for the county to continue to move forward in our rebuilding process,” he said. “In a day when all too often politics gets in the way of getting work done, I am pleased that our state has come together to assist all of the counties that have seen so much devastation.”
Although the president passed legislation for 100% reimbursement for 30 days, after those 30 days the costs are split 90/10, where the county is responsible for 10% of the costs.
Whitfield said the state is splitting that cost covering 4.8% and the county covering 5.2%, but that is still money that was not planned to cover a tornado.
The SAFE funding can be used to cover several categories, said Whitfield, and depending on the use, it may not have to be paid back.
He said one way the money could be spent is to cover clean-up costs not reimbursed by FEMA. A cost that is not covered by FEMA is if someone’s foundation was damaged and gets pushed to the side. FEMA will not pay to remove concrete, so the county will pick that up and use the state funding to cover costs.
He said the main reason funding is available through the state is to help counties with strained fiscal liquidity.
The county has used $6 million so far to cover unexpected costs caused by the tornado. The county still has bills coming in that were not budgeted for because no one planned on a tornado coming through.
“That puts us in a position that is low on cash,” said Whitfield. “We have to keep operating as a county government, and we still have bills coming in that we normally have.”
They can use the money to cover the county’s regular bills, but that is in the form of a loan, so it will have to be paid back at some point.
The county did bond $6 million to help pay unexpected costs and continue paying normal bills before receiving the $8.5 million from the state.
“Had I known [the $8.5 million] was going to come through, we would not have borrowed the $6 million,” said Whitfield.
Since the county no longer needs the $6 million, he said that will sit in the bank until it is ready to be paid back in two years. The plan is to use that money to pay it off when the time comes unless the county gets into a position where they need it.
Whitfield said the SAFE funding will be a big help in keeping the county running on a day-to-day operation, while everyone continues to recover from the tornado.
