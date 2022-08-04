The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Amy M. Offutt, of Nortonville, was charged, August 1, 2022 for improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contaminated substance in the first degree, second offense.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jesse L. Heckman, was charged, August 2, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Kacie Lynn Livernoise Heckman, was charged, August 2, 2022, for possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse Anthony Livernoise Heckman, was charged, August 2, 2022, for careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of handgun as a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Tony J. Hobgood, was charged, August 2, 2022, for failure to wear seatbelts, no registration plates, no insurance card and operating on a revoked or suspended license, and criminal simulation in the second degree.
David Austin Parker, was charged, August 2, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Timothy Prow, was charged, August 2, 2022, for probation violation on a felony offense and failure to appear in court. Prow also charged for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
