Thanksgiving Day is a week away, and so is the Run for the Hungry to benefit the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.
Kate Evans, the event organizer, said they closed registration last week at 182 participants, some virtual.
“We figured better to close it and know that we can handle it than have too many people and have a mad house,” she said.
Marci Cox, the food bank director, thought there would be around 100 people participating, while Evans said she was concerned it would be her and her five closest friends.
“It has been great,” she said. “It makes me really excited for years to come to see how it is going to grow.”
The money from the event will help the food bank purchase food and help put all the money into the people they help.
“With the economy and COVID and everything else, their numbers have skyrocketed with the number of people they are helping,” said Evans.
There will be a packet pickup from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23 and from 7-7:45 a.m. the morning of the race at the Kayak Launch in Mahr Park Arboretum. Registration will also reopen during packet pickup for any last-minute participants.
Registration costs for the kids run for those under 12 years old is $10, the 18 and under 5K is $18, and the adult 5K is $20. Evans said people registering that day will need to pay with cash or check. They will not be equipped to take credit cards.
The kid’s ¼ mile run will start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and the 5K will begin at 8:15 a.m.
Strollers and well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome to participate, they just need to start behind the runners.
They will be accepting donations of canned, shelf-stable foods, cereal, and hygiene items at the packet pickup and on race day.
A map of the course can be found on the website at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/RunfortheHungry. For any questions, email irunforthehungry@gmail.com.
