Although COVID-19 has lessened quite a bit since 2020, the employees and patients at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville are still taking precautions.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they still have some restrictions on visitation in place.
“We are still required to wear masks inside any of our facilities as well as practice social distancing in the cafeteria and break areas,” she said. “All patients are still screened at the check-in desks prior to their appointments.”
Patients have been very understanding about the safety measures in place and seem to recognize that healthcare facilities are different than the rest of the community.
“We are taking care of the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Quinn. “They are already sick or hurt and many have a less than normal immune response because of that.”
She said whether patients are battling cancer, having surgery, or are a newborn baby, the community needs to do its best to protect them from further harm. Having health staff in place to care for those patients is also important.
“That is why the masking policy and limited visitation is in place,” said Quinn. “By helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside our walls, we can help ensure that we have a workforce that is healthy enough to come to work to care for patients.”
As the incidence rate of cases in the community has lessened, the hospital has been able to loosen up visitation some. She said if another significant surge happens, things will need to tighten back up again.
“Covid-19 has not gone away,” said Quinn. “We are fortunate that most of the illness out there is not severe enough to require hospitalization for most patients.”
The number of positive tests being returned, and the number of at-home positives speak to the fact that COVID is still very present in our area and can pose a danger to some populations.
“We continue to encourage immunizations and boosters, as we have seen they are safe and effective,” said Quinn. “We also encourage anyone with symptoms to take them seriously and stay out of social situations until you test negative. It is important to think of others in these situations.”
The hospital does follow the guidelines set forth by the federal regulations, so as federal regulations change, so will the hospitals.
For more information on COVID-19 guidelines at the hospital, visit https://baptisthealthdeaconess.com/COVID-19-Coronavirus.
