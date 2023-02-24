A new 4-H led council known as The Area Teen Council, met this week to go over the goals of the club and what the council members are responsible for in the way of serving their respective county.
“The goal of this council is to let youth expanded their network, develop life skills, and gain self confidence,” Connor Cooper 4-H Agent for Youth Development said.
Monday the group took the youth to Todd County and toured parts of the Amish community. The council was able to visit a working farm, Fairview Produce Auction, two Amish markets, and Country View Creamery.
Youth learned about the Amish and their way of life, how the creamery was created to help save local dairy farms, how the produce auction is one of the largest east of the Mississippi River, and shopped for delicious snacks at the markets.
To finish out the trip, the council traveled to City Forum in Clarksville.
“We always want our days to be educational but we also want to allow the youth to have fun as well. At City Forum teens were able to play laser tag, ride Go-Karts, play mini golf, and explore the arcade!”
This council is made up of nine counties; Hopkins, Webster, Union, Henderson, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Christian and Caldwell.
For the more information on the next Area Teen Council please call the Extension Office, 270-821-3650.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.