Although January is blood donor awareness month, the blood bank at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is always looking for donors.
Dr. Justin Sedlak, from BHDM, said they are thankful for their long-term donors that faithfully come to donate, but they need donors all year long.
“The holidays and winter months can be difficult because people don’t want to get out or they are busy,” he said. “But our need for blood doesn’t take time off, and blood can’t be manufactured, so we must rely on our donors.”
He said restrictions and guidelines change all the time. There are new guidelines for anyone who traveled to or was stationed in Europe during the 1990s when mad cow disease was going around.
“They used to be prohibited from donating, but now they can, which has given us some new donors as well,” said Sedlak.
Right now, the blood bank is low on types O positive and O negative blood. Type O negative is the universal blood type, so it can be used for all types of blood, but it is the rarest blood type.
According to the American Red Cross website, only about 7% of the population have O-negative blood.
While O-negative blood is considered the universal blood type, O-positive is given to more patients than any other blood type.
The American Red Cross said O positive is one of the first blood types to run out during a shortage because it is in high demand.
Sedlak said all the blood and blood products donated at the hospital are used at the hospital.
“We use blood to care for our babies, which will increase with the change in our NICU to a Level 3 facility,” he said. “Some patients don’t make enough blood for their own body, so they must receive transfusions, and we use blood for trauma cases, surgery, and in cancer treatments.”
Blood donation is something that most people qualify for, and it helps the community in so many ways. He said some people who have chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension can still qualify to give blood, and taking medications don’t prohibit donation either.
“Everyone knows someone that has or will need to receive blood at some point,” said Sedlak. “It is the most meaningful gift you can give to others.”
He said the process to donate is simple and takes less than an hour. People can donate as often as once every eight weeks, and the minimum age for donation is 17 years old. There is no maximum age as long as you meet the qualifications.
If anyone has questions about travel impacting their ability to donate or just general questions about donating blood, they can call 270-825-5150. The blood bank is taking donations at the hospital only and by appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment.
The blood bank is located on the first floor of the hospital adjacent to the Critical Care Unit.
