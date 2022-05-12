Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region is accepting applications from those who have suffered housing loss due to the December tornado.
Heath Duncan, executive director of Habitat, said they are looking to start homes for 10 families this fall, but expect to build more in the coming few years.
“We have 10 more houses planned for the spring,” he said. “We are looking for as many families as we can find.”
There is no application deadline, it is open-ended, but anyone applying has to have been affected by the tornado and income qualify.
“I think people might be surprised about the income qualifications,” said Duncan. “We think there may be some people who think they may not qualify, so they are not even trying.”
He recommends people apply, even if they think they don’t qualify because of income. He said Habitat has broad income qualifications, so they may end up being approved.
“I think they might believe it is for the ultra-poor, and there are some people with a little bit of income who are assuming they won’t qualify,” said Duncan. “They actually might.”
Habitat can also help people who were renting homes before the tornado become homeowners. They do not just help homeowners who lost their houses.
Duncan said they plan to purchase land from people in Dawson and the other affected areas who do not plan on rebuilding to help families. They plan on building five duplexes to create 10 townhomes.
“They are still homeownership, it is not rental, but it is a more townhome setting where they have a small yard and less upkeep,” said Duncan.
Once a family is chosen, he said Habitat will work with them individually and walk them through the process.
Applications can be found on their website at https://www.pennyrilehabitat.org/, or they can be picked up at the Habitat office located at 43 S. Daves Street in Madisonville.
