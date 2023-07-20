Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville is calling photographers of all levels to come try their hand in the first annual photography contest.
This is the first year for the contest, according to Lead Volunteer at Mahr Park Arboretum, Chip Tate, although they have held photography hikes in year’s past.
“With so many individuals already coming out to the Arboretum to take pictures, our thought was to further engage them with a contest,” Tate said. “Our intention is making this into an annual event.”
Tate says the contest is open to all skill levels and it is completely free to participate.
All photographs for the contest may only be taken and submitted from Saturday July 15 thru Saturday July 22, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Contest guidelines are as follows,
There will be two divisions:
Each division with have the same five categories:
Mahr Park Arboretum features
Each participant can only enter one photograph per category, but may enter each category for both divisions.
“Participants entering the contest must submit their photographs through a link on our website at www.mahrparkarboretum.com under the home page menu for 2023 Photography Contest or through our Facebook Page featuring this event,” Tate shares. “This link will also disclose the rules that all submissions must abide by to qualify.”
There will be awards for “Best Overall” and first, second and third place for each division category.
Best Overall will receive the special recognition of being displayed in the Welcome Center. First Place Awards will receive a laser etched tree cookie, Second and Third Place Awards will receive a certificate.
The Contest Judge will be Jim Pearson of the West Kentucky Photography Group and former Messenger Photographer.
Once the contest has concluded and winners have been chosen, there will be a presentation by Steve King, of the West Kentucky Photography Group, focusing on the “Blue Hour, Golden Hour and iPhone Photography Techniques”. This will take place in Event Barn A at the Arboretum, on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 2p.m.. The Award Ceremony for the contest will follow.
