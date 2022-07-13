Dawson Springs has been a hub for improvements over the past several months with the latest being quite the adventure.
The nine board members of the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center, in collaboration with the Historic Preservation Committee and Veterans Memorial Park Decorating Committee, installed a fountain in Veterans Memorial Park on July 6, just four days shy of the seven-month mark after an EF-4 tornado ripped through town.
Shortly after the Dec.10 tornado, “A gentleman from South Carolina contacted the museum offering a donation to help with the fountain project,” said Brent Menser, one of the museum’s board members. The donor had no previous ties to Dawson Springs, but like so many others watching the aftermath of the storm unfold on national newscasts, wanted to do something to help see the town restored to its former beauty.
That’s when members of the museum’s board and aforementioned committees, along with a couple of private citizens, banded together to restore the fountain in Veterans Memorial Park. The park’s former fountain, which was placed many years ago in memory of Paul Howton, had long since been removed due to operating problems and left a void in the center of the park. With this generous donation, the Board and committee members were ready to act.
Since Veterans Memorial Park is located in the center of Dawson Springs’ historic downtown, those working to replace the fountain looked for one with “vintage” appeal, according to Menser. A cast aluminum model standing eight feet tall with a six-foot base from Four Winds Fountains of Bowling Green fit the bill.
On behalf of the Board and committees, Menser attended the June meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council, asking for project approval and seeking a donation to complete the endeavor. The Council contributed $2500 towards the installation at the behest of Mayor Chris Smiley, who wanted to see the fountain realized by the city’s 74th annual BBQ homecoming on Friday, July 22.
The fountain was then purchased from Four Winds Fountains by the museum’s Board and installed by Jones and Sons Machine & Welding of Dawson Springs and Personal Touch Lawn and Pond of Bowling Green. Jones and Sons provided in-kind labor and a donation as well in order to see the fountain come to fruition.
Lights were put in place at the base which are illuminated at night. Colored lenses can also cover the lights, and so residents can expect to admire the fountain during the nighttime hours.
