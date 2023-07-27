Rural 1

The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair board showed their appreciation for the support Rural King has given to the livestock shows over the years on Tuesday night. Fair Board Vice President Byron Pruitt presented Rural King Store Manager Jay Raymond, center, along with Administrative Coordinator Lori Webb, left, and Assistant Store Manager Heather Hibbs, right, with a plaque. “Rural King has been a tremendous sponsor of our livestock shows for several years,” said Pruitt. Raymond said he has been with the company for nine years, and they have been involved in the livestock shows all nine years. “The family that owns Rural King, the Melvin Family, they are very active in all livestock shows. The third generation is now running Rural King, and Alex, the president and owner of the company, showed livestock from a young age, so this is very special to him,” he said. “I would say as long as he has a say in it, Rural King will be in livestock fairs.”

 Photo by Jodi Camp/The Messenger