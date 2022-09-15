The Madisonville Lions Club hosted Director of Communications for Hopkins County Tourism, Colbi Ferguson during yesterday’s luncheon, where she spoke on Hopkins County Tourism and their upcoming events and campaigns for the fall and holiday season.
Ferguson, a Murray State graduate, has worked as the director for roughly one year. During her presentation to the Lions Club, she shared some of upcoming events and marketing campaigns that the tourism group will be bringing to Madisonville and Hopkins County.
“We do a lot on social media to show off our local businesses and restaurants to try to encourage out-of-towners, and to also let our locals know about things that they may not have known about otherwise,” Ferguson said. “We do foodie Fridays each week and Weekend Picks, which is a great way to highlight our local restaurants and weekend things for you to do.”
Foodie Fridays showcase the nearly 85 restaurants in Hopkins County, with roughly 45 being locally owned, which according to Ferguson is a significant number for a town of this size to have.
“I get to go to local restaurants each Friday and try their food. It’s just awful,” Ferguson joked.
A video is made and captured on each Friday for the selected restaurant. It highlights local favorites and hometown specialties. It is then posted and shared to all social media platforms for the entire world to see. Since starting this campaign in March there has been more than 195,000 views. This is completely free to the business owner and it is a great way to promote their offerings to the community.
The Weekend-Picks campaign, which started this past year as well, has more than 75,000 views. Ferguson shared that this is a simple graphic that is put out on social media to highlight weekend happenings that are taking place locally.
“We create a custom web page every week, and we link it to the events calendar so you can see what is going on and what you might like to attend.”
Ferguson also touched on the Second Annual Mistletoe Art Stroll that will be coming to downtown Madisonville this December 2, 2022. It will feature local artisans and businesses with handmade and handcrafted items for sale. There will be live music, carolers, the community tree lighting, Buddy the Elf on stilts, balloon twisting, horse drawn carriage rides and much more.
“We are honored to host this free event downtown. It supports our merchants and it gives families things to do together.”
Lion Club members were excited to learn about some of the upcoming events and the tourism that is taking place and going on in Hopkins County.
If you or someone you know is interested in guest speaking, you are encouraged to reach out to the Madisonville Lions Club directly, 270-452-2264 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
