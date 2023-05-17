The Professional Women’s Club (BPW) of Dawson Springs will be hosting the Miss Dawson Springs Pageant on Friday, June 16 and is seeking contestants. 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the event and will be held at the Dawson Springs Community Center.

Prospective candidates must be 15 years of age, but not exceeding age 21 by Oct. 1, 2023 with a Dawson Springs mailing address. Those competing must be attending high school or be a high school graduate; single with no annulments, children, or pregnancies; and not involved in illegal activity or have been charged with such.