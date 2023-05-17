The Professional Women’s Club (BPW) of Dawson Springs will be hosting the Miss Dawson Springs Pageant on Friday, June 16 and is seeking contestants. 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the event and will be held at the Dawson Springs Community Center.
Prospective candidates must be 15 years of age, but not exceeding age 21 by Oct. 1, 2023 with a Dawson Springs mailing address. Those competing must be attending high school or be a high school graduate; single with no annulments, children, or pregnancies; and not involved in illegal activity or have been charged with such.
The young lady winning the title of Miss Dawson Springs will be awarded $150, a crown, sash, trophy, charm, and bouquet.
The first runner-up will receive $100 and a trophy.
Contestants will compete in casual wear, dinner dress, and formal wear. “This year’s pageant theme will be ‘A 50th Anniversary Celebration,” said Amie Thomas of the BPW. “The casual wear will be black shorts and a t-shirt.” The t-shirt will be provided by the BPW.
“Dinner dress can be a sun dress or romper, while formal wear is an evening gown,” explained Thomas.
The deadline for applications is Friday, June 9. “If limited applications are received, the pageant will be opened up to any girls outside of the Dawson Springs area meeting other requirements,” Thomas said.
Applications are available from BPW Club members Tracy Bruce at Dawson Springs High School and Thomas at the City Hall Annex, or at Beauty Shop on the Square on Railroad Ave.
Practice for the Miss Dawson Springs Pageant will be held on Thurs., June 15 at 6:00 p.m. and on Fri., Jun. 16 at 5:00 p.m. just before the pageant that evening at 7:00.
