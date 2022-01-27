If you are looking to get outdoors for some fresh air and exercise, Mahr Park Arboretum is hosting a free winter hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, with hike leaders Chip and Bailey Tate. This is a chance to experience the park and all that it has to offer.
Closed toe shoes and appropriate winter gear is recommended. Saturday’s high is expected to be about 38 degrees and sunny.
According to Mahr Park Arboretum Director, Ashton Robinson, the hike was planned in hopes to encourage the community to explore the park through a guided winter experience. It is important to stay active throughout the year and enjoy the winter sights and sounds.
“We have seen a lot of active wildlife, including birds, deer, squirrels, and migrating bufflehead ducks this winter. We encourage guests to dress warmly in winter gear. Wooded trails are great to explore during the winter when certain insects are not as active and many plants are dormant,” Robinson said.
“If you’re tired of being cooped up or experiencing the ‘winter blues’ it is the perfect time to join us at Mahr Park Arboretum for an escape outside,” Hike Leader Chip Tate said. “Breathe in the fresh winter air, stretch your legs, and enjoy the peacefulness within the Arboretum during our Winter trek as we walk around the water and wooded trails.”
Mahr Park Arboretum is a 265-acre park located at 642 Nebo Road, in Madisonville. For more information on the hike feel free to call the park directly, 270-584-9017.
