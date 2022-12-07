The Carhartt Cutting facility in Madisonville celebrated a rather unique milestone on Thursday morning, going a full 16 years with no lost time accidents. In honor of the event, the facility was presented with the Governor’s Safety and Health Award, the seventh such award the company has earned during that time period.
“This is not about me, its about you,” said Scott Harper with Carhartt Safety. “The company people, the supervisors and the union people, its been an effort by you not me. We can put any kind of procedures or policies in place, but if you don’t buy into it, its not going to happen.”
This is the seventh time since 2006 the facility has received the governor’s award, although management said they would have earned more if COVID-19 hadn’t caused a reduction in man hours. In order to qualify for the governor’s safety award, a facility must work at least 250,000 hours. During the COVID-19 years, the facility worked a reduced workload, meaning it didn’t qualify for the award.
“Its an honor to be here with you to celebrate this award,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “To put it into context, since you had your last lost time accident its been four presidents and four governors ago, a gallon of milk was just a dollar and I was only 31 years old. But here is the deal, it doesn’t happen without you. You are the reason you are getting this award. Its you looking our for each other. Its your teamwork.”
During the last 16 years, Carhartt Cutting has worked a total of 1,173,332 consecutive hours without a lost time accident.
“Carhartt is more than just a place to pick up a paycheck,” added Cotton. “Its more than just a place to have a job. Carhartt affects the entire world. You will find Carhartt material everywhere, and its because of you guys that that happens.”
Lynn Whitehouse, director of occupational health and safety for the state of Kentucky, was on hand on Tuesday to present the award.
“Its so awesome the culture I see here at Carhartt,” said Whitehouse. “You don’t see that in all of the manufacturing facilities in Kentucky.”
