On Monday night, the Dawson Springs Board of Education made the tough decision of naming a replacement for board member Jenny Bruce, who died during the Dec. 10 tornado.
After a closed session to review applicants, the board reconvened to publicly announce its selection for the seat that has been vacant since Bruce’s untimely death.
“We had two very good applicants — we were pleased with both of these applicants,” Allen said. “Based on past experience on the board and in the field of education, we have selected Russell ‘Kent’ Dillingham as the board member to assume Jenny Bruce’s seat.”
Dillingham was sworn-in to his post on Tuesday. He had previously served on the board for two years in order to complete a term after the resignation of Steve Morse.
Dillingham is a familiar face to Panther nation, as he also served the district as a member of the Panther faculty from 1978 until his retirement in 2012. He and his family are native Dawsonians and are proud Panther alumni. He graduated from DSHS in 1972; his wife, Donna, is a member of the Class of 1974; and sons Dan and Ryan graduated from their parents’ alma mater in 1998 and 2000, respectively.
About his decision to apply and rejoin the board, Dillingham said, “The school means a lot to me — it was good to me and my family.”
“I would like to give back a little bit and help out a little bit,” he continued. “I hope I have something to offer.”
“I believe I am joining a group of board members that care,” he concluded.
During the meeting, Superintendent Leonard Whalen made a special presentation in recognition of School board Appreciation Month.
“I appreciate the school board, and I appreciate your ongoing support of our students and staff, and the things we are trying to accomplish here,” said Whalen as he presented board members Vicki Allen, Tracy Stone, Wes Ausenbaugh, and Carol Niswonger with personalized cutting boards engraved with a “Panthers” logo. “This is just a small token of appreciation and I wanted to say ‘thank you.’ ”
Whalen also presented a cutting board in memory of board member Jenny Bruce to her sister, Cathy Watson, and sister-in-law Paula Jackson. Bruce served as the district’s financial officer for 40 years before her retirement and subsequent election to the board in 2020. She perished in the tornado on Dec. 10.
