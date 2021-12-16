Although the National Weather Service (NWS) investigation of last Friday’s tornado that killed 13 people in Dawson Springs continues, preliminary reports coming out now list the funnel cloud as an EF-3+.
According to the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, an EF-3 tornado is one that produces winds of 136 to 165 mph. NWS considers an EF-3 tornado as a severe tornado. An EF-4, which has winds between 166 and 200 mph is considered extreme. The larges tornado, an EF-5 or catastrophic tornado, produces winds in excess of 200 mph.
Preliminary NWS data estimates the peak winds from this storm at 158 to 206 mph. That means that regardless of the final determination on the storms magnitude, at points along its path it was producing EF-5 level winds.
Officials have estimated that the storm destroyed or caused serious damage to at least three-fourths of the city of Dawson Springs. It also caused significant damage in the area of Isley, Barnsley and Flat Rock as it cut a nearly straight line across the county on its way to Bremen in rural Muhlenberg County.
NWS also reports that preliminary data reveals that the funnel cloud was more than three-quarters of a mile wide at its base, and unlike the average tornado which is on the ground for less than five miles, it remained on the ground in excess of 220 miles in Kentucky alone.
The previous longest continuous tornado track dates back to March 18, 1925. Tracking across three states, it killed at least 695 people. The tornado was later considered to be F5 strength. It was on the ground for between 219 and 225 miles, depending on the source.
At least four tornados touched down in Kentucky on Friday. The state estimates 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.
In eight counties, lives were lost.
In eighteen counties, there was significant damage.
There are 18 people who died in the storm who are still unidentified.
Ages of those lost range from 2 months to 86 years.
At least six of those lost were younger than 18.
President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected, which makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties. Starting today, residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at Disas terAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 1-800-462-7585 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians). The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
