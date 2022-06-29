More than six months after an EF-4 tornado devastated the community of Dawson Springs, killing 15 and destroying approximately 75% of the town, residents and officials continue to seek a path to rebuild.
Recovering from a natural disaster of that magnitude is a huge hurdle in any community, but in a town the size of Dawson Springs it can at times seem like an insurmountable obstacle.
But nobody is giving up on Dawson Springs just yet. The community is pulling together through citywide events and gatherings, such as July’s 74th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ Festival, while city and county officials are working with state and national legislators to seek funding and assistance with everything from getting property surveyed to urging the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to step up rebuilding the Clarkdale Court apartment complex.
The population of Dawson Springs was 2,452 according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Today that number is much lower, although an exact county has not been made.
With the destruction of homes and apartments, many residents have been forced to relocated outside of the community. Some are living in hotels in hotels around the area while they wait for their homes to be rebuilt. The residents of 50 section eight housing units at Clarkdale Court are being housed in mobile trailers at Pennyrile Park while they wait for HUD to start rebuilding. Others are living with family. Some have just moved on.
An accurate count of the population could be years away.
That population, however, could be a key factor in the rebuilding of Dawson Springs. Workers often like to locate near their place of employment, while employers often seek to locate near potential workers.
One of the structures destroyed in the tornado was the Dawson Springs Spec Building at the corner of Highway 62 and Highway 109. Although the building had been vacant since being built by the county in 1997-98, in the days leading up to the tornado it was one of the hottest properties in Hopkins County.
“We had that sold,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield told U.S. Sen. Rand Paul during a visit in Dawson Springs on Tuesday. “A company was coming and now the building is gone and the people aren’t here. We should have closed on that (sale) right after the first of the year.”
Due to the building being destroyed, the company backed out of the deal, taking with it the approximately 100 industrial jobs that it had planned to bring to Dawson. Whitfield did not release a name of the company, but said it was a “metal building manufacturer.”
“We’re hoping they will come back,” he said. “But we are looking at other opportunities as well. We hopefully will be able to work with someone to build what they need, instead of just building a building to sit. We want someone who will tell us exactly what they need.”
The spec building lot and the lot next door have only recently been cleared. While the city and county seek a company to buy the corner lot, Mayor Chris Smiley told Sen. Paul that the next lot will be under construction soon.
“All Source already have their building on site at one of their other lots,” he said, “They plan to build their facility back bigger than it was before. That’s really the only industry currently in Dawson Springs.”
All Source Logistics is a company that ships material across the continental United States, with shipping hubs in Dawson, Lawrenceburg, TN and Sikeston, MO.
Sen. Paul said that while he isn’t in a position to help advertise the available industrial properties in town, he would be happy to help get the word out.
“We have a news letter that goes out to between a quarter and half million people,” he said. “If you want us to put in there that you have property available in Dawson Springs, we would be happy to do that.”
Paul also said that the next time he returns to Dawson Springs, he would like to visit with some of the businesses that survived the tornado. He would then have his staff put together a story about those companies to help promote them through the same newsletter.
