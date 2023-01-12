The Hopkins County Happy Feet has launched a new initiative, “Happy Seats”, in partnership with Toyota of Hopkinsville and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation in order to provide new car seats for new mothers in need.
According to Cheri McNary, Happy Feet Hopkins County Chairperson, this is a new initiative, as most of the organizations projects typically focus on the needs of students grades K-12.
The program will will host a Community Baby Shower fundraiser on Jan. 19, starting at 5 p.m., on the eighth floor of the Baptist Health Deaconess Clinic Tower in Madisonville.
The aim of this event is to benefit the Mother Baby Department at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and address an entirely new set of needs for the youth of Hopkins County.
“Happy Seats is an initiative to ensure that new parents have the necessary supplies to take their infants home from the hospital and provide safe care for them,” said McNary. “No one would ever think that a mom would go to the hospital to have a baby without having a car seat to bring their newborn home in.”
Austin Elliot, Director of Philanthropy at Baptist Health Deaconess Foundation in Madisonville shared that it is such a huge need for new mothers. Elliot told McNary of a recent incident in the hospital where the mother who had just given birth had no car seat and no ride home. She thought she would just be able to walk home carrying her newborn baby. The nurses heard this and scrambled to purchase a new car seat from Walmart and they secured her a safe ride home. Elliot said that story is commonplace and it happens way more than anyone would ever believe.
“This effort allows Happy Feet to help children as they enter the world,” McNary said. “Over the last decade, Happy Feet has focused on helping children who are enrolled in Hopkins County Schools, but there is an entire demographic of children that can use our help before they ever reach the school system. This initiative enables us to act on that need, because before they walk, they ride.”
Happy Feet will work with the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation to identify needs of mothers and infants and necessary supplies will be available on a case-by-case basis for those in need upon being discharged from hospital care.
“We are excited to partner with Happy Feet and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation,” said Brad Tyson, general manager of Hopkinsville Toyota. “We became passionate about being involved in this program after my wife volunteered to help with shoe fittings a few years ago. After learning that you have to have a car seat for your child to take them home from the hospital and that this was a financial barrier for some families, we wanted to step in and help address a different set of needs that can support mothers and infants during one of the biggest transitions they will ever experience.”
Tyson, a Hopkins County native, has a passion for helping children in need and this initiative really touched his heart, McNary said. This is why Toyota of Hopkinsville is the event sponsor.
If you are interested in donation, all items can be made to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation at BaptistHealthDeaconess.com/Giving or items can be purchased off a registry at Babylist.com/bhdm-foundation.
Items purchased from the registry can be dropped off or shipped to Happy Feet at 1776 North Main Street, in Madisonville, or may be brought to the in-person event. All items will go to Baptist Health Foundation where they will be stored for future needs of new mothers as they arise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.