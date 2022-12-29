The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jonalan Chval, was charged, December 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Terrill L. Lam, was charged, December 27, 2022, for public intoxication in the first and second offense and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Dustin Austin, was charged, December 27, 202, for strangulation in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Brandy L. Tichenor, was charged, December 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jawan Combs, was charged, December 27, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Edwin D. Tayse, was charged, December 27, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
Eddie Michael Geary, was charged, December 27, 2022, for no registration plates, failure of insurance card, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked license, trafficking methamphetamine and an unspecified drug in the first degree, first offense.
