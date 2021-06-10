Now that summer is here, the Madisonville and Dawson Springs library locations have their programs in full swing.
Shanna Turner, the children’s and young adults’ services and outreach coordinator, said they kicked off the summer with their Summer Reading Bingo.
“This year, we have decided to go with bingo cards instead of timesheets,” she said. “Just trying to change it up and keep things interesting.”
She said the program is county-wide, so anyone who signed up at the Dawson Springs location or the Madisonville location will be participating in the same program.
“If you sign up at one library, you are signed up at the other, and you can turn the sheets in at either place,” said Turner.
Anyone from newborns to adults can participate in the Summer Reading Bingo program, she said. They have weekly drawings for teens and adults who have turned in their completed bingo sheet, and children can pick something out of a toy box.
Turner said there are several different ways to get a bingo sheet either on the Facebook page, on the library’s website or people can pick one up from the front counter. Because it is summer and people take vacations and go to summer camps, she said there are several ways to turn in the bingo sheets as well, like through Facebook messenger or they can email a photo.
The Summer Reading Bingo program started on May 30 and will continue until June 30. The last day to turn in completed bingo sheets is by 3 p.m. at either library location.
Turner said this month Animal Tales will be visiting Madisonville City Park and the Dawson Springs City Park showcasing different animals.
“They bring animals that we normally wouldn’t see here in Kentucky,” she said. “It is kind of exciting to see what they are going to bring this year.”
In the past, Animal Tales have brought kangaroos and koalas, animals that most people wouldn’t see outside of Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo, she said.
Animal Tales will be at Madisonville City Park at 1 p.m. on June 26 and Dawson Springs City Park at 4:30 p.m. on June 26.
In July, the libraries will be having Parking Lot Book Bingo, which is just like normal bingo, but winners will receive a book as a prize, said Turner.
Dawson Springs bingo will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on July 16 and Madisonville bingo will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 17. Both events will have Dibby’s Ice Cream Truck for people to cool off while they play.
To end the summer festivities Dawson Springs and the Madisonville locations will have a joint summer Drive-In Movie Night on Aug. 7 at the Madisonville location, said Turner. Snacks will be available, but people can bring their own.
“We have talked about it a couple of times, if the drive-in movie is a big hit it may be a repeat program,” said Turner.
Starting June 13, both locations will offer grab-n-go craft bags, and each week will feature a different craft for at-home summer fun. Also starting June 13 and every Sunday after, there will be challenges posted to the library’s social media and website for all ages to do.
Turner said since the library has not held its big fundraiser auction for the second year in a row, they came up with the idea to do mini auctions at the library. They started last month with a three-piece lawn set, and this month five items are on display at the Madisonville location for people to bid on.
She said there are two lounging chairs, a glider couch, a beverage cart and a mobile grill.
“People can come in, and there are slips of paper they can write down their name, number and how much they would be willing to pay for that item,” said Turner.
At the end of the month, the employees will go through the pieces of paper and call the person with the highest bid, she said.
Library Director Joel Meador said they are still taking precautions and are not offering any indoor programs currently.
“We are easing back into it at the moment,” he said.
While people are allowed in the library, there are no meetings and no sitting areas, said Meador. The computers are still socially distanced, and he believes they will stay that way for a while.
The library did have a policy of quarantining any materials that came back, like books or movies, for nine days, and then three days, he said. After Friday, when restrictions are supposed to lessen, the library will probably do away with quarantining materials, said Meador.
“Which will be good for our patrons, they won’t have to wait to check something out,” said Meador.
He said the library board is scheduled to meet next week and they will probably discuss what restrictions to keep in place and what can be allowed back.
“For us, I think it is going to be a gradual thing,” said Meador.
The Madisonville branch is located at 425 East Center Street and is open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Dawson Springs branch is located at 103 West Ramsey Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on Dawson Springs Library, call 270-797-8990 or visit the Facebook page Dawson Springs Branch Library. For more information on the Madisonville branch, call 270-825-2680 or visit their Facebook page at Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library.
People can also, visit www.publiclibrary.org or email hcmplsrp@gmail.com.
