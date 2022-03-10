In honor of her advocacy work for cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton has proclaimed Monday as Lori Whiting Day.
Whiting moved to Madisonville as a child.
Jonathan Whiting, Lori’s husband, said he was grateful for the recognition Mayor Cotton has granted in honor of his wife.
“Lori was beloved by all who knew her and is still remembered at Keysor Elementary School that named its entire south side of the school’s front as a bird sanctuary called the Lori B. Whiting Bird Sanctuary,” he said.
Lori passed from bile duct cancer on Oct. 11, 2016, at the age of 53. Monday would have been her 59th birthday.
After her death, Jonathan filled his time by exercising his skills as a triathlete. To honor his wife and help raise awareness and funds for the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Jonathan plans on swimming the English Channel that separates southern England from northern France.
At the end of 2020, 2,157 individuals had completed the swim across the water passage, according to Swimming World Magazine.
Jonathan intends to increase that number with continued training this year. While he keeps his wife’s spirit alive with every stroke, he is also committed to increasing awareness and funds for cholangiocarcinoma-specific research with his campaign, 21 Miles of Hope.
His goal is to raise $100,000 by the end of 2022 for the foundation whose mission is to support patients and render cholangiocarcinoma a treatable disease.
“When Lori was diagnosed, we were advised that she had a 15% chance to live five years. There is no treatment or early detection available, and surgery was the only option. When trying to research this type of cancer, there was little (if any) information available,” said Jonathan. “To me, it felt like this is not fair to those diagnosed with such little hope. I felt it was my mission to bring awareness and funds to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation for research. The best way I could think of doing this was by swimming across the English Channel.”
Approximately 10,000 people in the United States are diagnosed each year with the hard-to-diagnose and difficult-to-treat type of cancer. It is often overlooked as symptoms can mimic those of other illnesses.
According to National Cancer Institute data, the incidence of cholangiocarcinoma is on the rise. Cholangiocarcinoma is an aggressive and lethal tumor, which arises from the epithelial cells of bile ducts.
“Cholangiocarcinoma is a deadly cancer of the bile ducts. Because the symptoms from this cancer can initially be mild and are common to many other diseases, it is important that we educate the public, and Jonathan helping us do that with his campaign is laudable,” said foundation CEO and Founder Stacie Lindsey. “We want to assist patients to get to the right doctor, have the right diagnostic tests, and understand all of their treatment options. We can then give them the support and resources they need to advocate for their care.”
Lori advocated for care even while going through treatment herself. Jonathan said she was fearless.
“Lori always smiled and was never afraid. She wanted to help other cholangiocarcinoma patients with their fears,” he said.
Her bravery inspires Jonathan and keeps him focused on conquering the channel.
Donations to support Jonathan’s campaign can be made at 21MilesofHope.org. Supporters may also follow his swim journey on the website that includes his training log, photo gallery, and videos. Sponsorship packages are available upon request.
