The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is already in the midst of planning their next international trip, which is scheduled for September 16 through 24. The group will be traveling to Ireland for nine days, and if you are interested in joining, you are encouraged to register as soon as possible as spots are filling up.
According to Chamber President, Lisa Miller, the Chamber trip to Italy this past December was so successful they wanted to get another trip planned sooner rather than later.
“The tours include several castles, museums and cathedrals,” Miller said. “The scenery is breathtaking. My favorite place is Cliff of Moher. They are sea cliffs and the views are tremendous. We had 15 travel to Italy in December and if the number of inquiries are an indication, we expect to exceed that number for this trip.”
The round trip package will include international airfare plus tax, a nine-day deluxe tour package, four and five star hotel accommodations, breakfast and lunch, deluxe bus tours, entrance fees to attractions and fluent English speaking tour guides. Total cost is $3,399 , if you are willing to share a room. If you are wanting to have your own room there is an additional $800 charge.
As far as the itinerary, goes each day has a plan for the morning and early afternoon and then travelers are able to explore and spend their evenings however they choose, within reason. The towns that will be toured include, Dublin, Cork, Killarney, Doolin, and Bru Na Boinne.
For more information on the trip there will be an orientation meeting Monday, May 1, 2023, from 5:30-7p.m. At the Hopkins County Regional Chamber located at 15 E. Center Street in Madisonville. For additional questions or to register, please reach out to Chamber President Lisa Miller, 270-821-3435. A valid passport is required for the trip.
