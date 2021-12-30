After the tornadoes affected Dawson Springs, while everyone else was helping to rescue and clean up, the Hopkins County Animal Shelter was rescuing pets in the area.
Animal Shelter Executive Director Dustin Potenza said once the gravity of the situation in Dawson took hold, the shelter reached out to partner rescues to free up space in the shelter.
“The shelter at that time was completely full, and we knew we would have displaced animals, and we needed a space for those animals,” he said.
The shelter was able to transport about 60 dogs and that many cats to the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville to make room for the animals coming in from Dawson.
“We had a team in Dawson from Saturday, Dec. 11, and we had one there every day finding animals,” said Potenza.
People were finding animals and bringing them to the shelter team at the command center in Dawson, and volunteers were bringing lost animals directly to the shelter.
He said from Dec. 11 to Tuesday, the shelter took in about 90 dogs and about 120 cats from Dawson.
All of the pets found in Dawson are being kept for a minimum of 30 days to allow the owner to come forward and reclaim them.
Potenza said if the owner has not come forward by day 30, then the shelter will push out the pet’s photo in a last effort to find the owner. If no owner is found, then the shelter will put the pet up for public adoption five days after the animal’s 30th day in the shelter.
If an owner’s home is damaged or completely lost, then the shelter will board the pets at the facility. The owner will come to the facility and sign a contract for 15 days.
“As long as the owner stays in contact with us and renews that 15-day contract, then we will hold those animals as long as we need to,” said Potenza.
Although the shelter took in a lot of dogs and cats from Dawson, many of them have been claimed. He said there are about 36 dogs left to be claimed and about 50 cats left.
“We have had about a 55% rate of reuniting pets with their families,” said Potenza.
The shelter is still getting animals from Dawson, even two and a half weeks later. He said they have not gotten any dogs since before Christmas, and most of the animals they are getting now are cats.
“The hard part for us is that there are stray cats that just do not have an owner, so when we are getting these cats in, are they a stray or are they pets,” said Potenza.
Out of the almost 200 animals rescued from Dawson Springs, only two pets had microchips. He said for those two pets, the shelter was able to call their owners and within the hour the pets were reclaimed.
For the other pets rescued, shelter volunteers are having to show photos and talk to neighbors in the area the animals were found to determine who the owner is. The microchips make reuniting pets and owners much faster.
He said the shelter holds microchip clinics frequently for the community and the cost is only $10.
Reuniting dogs and their owners is a little easier because dogs tend to wear collars and ID tags. For cats and dogs who are not wearing collars, the shelter looks for specific markings like where a cat is declawed or if any surgery has been performed on the animal, even where the animal was found.
“It is really just trying to gather as much information as we can to make sure we are getting it right,” said Potenza.
He said to reclaim a pet, an owner must show proof of ownership through veterinary records or pictures off their phone or Facebook.
“At a time like this when some have lost all, we still need to make sure we have that proof to make sure we are getting the animals to their rightful owners,” said Potenza. “That is the only fair way for us to do that.”
The Hopkins County Humane Society posts photos of the rescued animals on their Facebook page for anyone still looking for their pet. Inquiries can also be made by calling the shelter at 270-821-8965.
He said the shelter is also keeping track of missing animals and found animals that may not be at the shelter.
“There are a lot of families that have found animals that are choosing to keep them at their own house,” said Potenza. “We are trying to keep track of that and record of that.”
The shelter is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon and allows walk-ins from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shelter is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville.
