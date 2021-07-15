Dustin Fox, 31, has a family he left behind in Princeton. He has friends and co-workers, too, and memories of him remain at the forefront of the community.
The Kentucky Department for Fish and Wildlife said around 2 p.m. Saturday a person later identified as Fox, was reported missing from a boat. Witnesses told authorities a man fell overboard into Lake Barkley waters.
Authorities said first responders began their search at Davenport Bay, where witnesses said they noticed an unmanned vessel. Initial reports indicated Fox was ejected from the boat and struck by it.
No passengers were reported to be on Fox’s boat, according to officials.
A second news release Sunday confirmed Fox was recovered from Lake Barkley around 11:20 a.m.
“Lyon County Search and Rescue assisted Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation officers with the search and recovery efforts, according to the news release. “An autopsy will be conducted, and the incident remains under investigation.”
A Fish and Wildlife spokesman later confirmed Fox was found not wearing a life jacket.
Kayla Hocking, of Marion, grew up with Fox. They went to school together, and she said her memories with Fox are fond.
“We all would use to go drive around Marion and park in the Pizza Hut parking lot and just chill outside our vehicles for hours.”
Hocking started a GoFundMe for Fox’s family.
“I made the GoFundMe because not only is she (Fox’s wife) hurting, but those babies need their mama now more now than ever. I wanted her to be able to be worry-free and be able to spend time with her kids as they grieve.”
The $10,000 goal was achieved in less than 24 hours — donations continue to flow. More than 200 people have donated so far.
Lyon County Search and Rescue and three Lyon County residents assisted state and county first responders in search and rescue efforts, authorities said.
