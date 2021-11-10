The Hopkins County School Board met Monday night to discuss a new plan for mask requirements across the school district.
School Superintendent Amy Smith said the new plan is based on the state COVID-19 map that gets updated each day.
“This is not approved yet,” she said. “It is a proposal the board is going to consider on Monday night.”
The metric will be based on the COVID-19 incidence rate for Hopkins County, which involves the average daily cases per 100,000 population. If approved, then the policy will take effect on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The plan would make masks optional in school buildings when the county incidence rate is zero to 30.9. When the incidence rate is 31 to 49.9, then the schools will follow a “masking while moving” policy.
“While the students are seated, they can take their mask off,” said Smith on the “masking while moving” policy.
If the county incident rate is 50 or above, then masks would be required at all schools by all students, staff, and visitors.
Smith said the numbers at each school will be closely monitored each day for an increase in a specific location for a “hot spot.”
“For instance, if we were to see an increase at a particular school, then we would possibly require masks back in that specific location,” she said.
If any student or faculty member wants to continue to wear a mask on school grounds, they are welcome to do so. She said the plan is not to prevent people from wearing masks if they so choose.
“It is an effort to move forward as we continue to live with COVID because we know COVID is not going away right now,” said Smith.
She said the schools will still have the same mitigation strategies in place for sanitizing and cleaning. The lunch protocols will not change right now.
“What we want to do is take this in small increments to make sure that what we are changing works, and then if it does, then we can implement another change as the board sees fit,” said Smith.
Masks would continue to be worn on buses at all times, based on a federal requirement. If the plan gets approved, the numbers will be checked each Thursday, and information will be communicated to families each Friday with the masking status for the next week.
Smith said the board’s goal is to keep students and staff safe and in-person for school.
“What we want our parents and the community to remember is that this is still a work in progress, and we are looking forward to the possibility of a different metric to implement to hopefully continue to keep us in school,” she said.
Smith wanted to remind parents that the “Test to Stay” program is still being offered in partnership with Ethos Labs. The program allows students who may need to quarantine to still be allowed to come to school if they receive a negative COVID-19 test for five consecutive days.
“This program is designed to support a safe in-person learning environment for students and minimize the need to quarantine for extended periods,” according to a news release.
Smith said any student participating in the “Test to Stay” program will be required to wear a mask during the five-day program.
To give consent for your child to participate, visit http://www.ethosbacktoschool.com/.
The school board will meet to discuss the proposed plan during their regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.