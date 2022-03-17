The interlocal library agreement with the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library and the Dawson Springs library has been signed and moved forward per the Hopkins County Fiscal Court this week.
The committee met Tuesday and proposed the agreement, which will last for four years. The City of Madisonville has agreed to $180,000, Hopkins County has agreed to $230,000 and Dawson Springs has agreed to $33,000 for the upkeep of both public libraries.
According to Magistrate Charlie Beshears, who sits on the Library Board Committee, this is what the previous agreement between the libraries was in the past and it is simply being signed again to keep the agreement going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.