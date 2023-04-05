The Dawson Springs City Council met in a special meeting on Tuesday evening with a busy agenda.
The bulk of the meeting was spent on the last two items on the agenda: an “education session” by Mayor Jenny Sewell and a municipal order adopting a social media policy.
In the education session, Sewell contrasted the job duties pertaining to the city clerk and city administrator.
“A recommendation was made to hire a city administrator during the last half of 2022,” she said. “Emergency Consultant Matthew Watson explained to (then) Mayor (Chris) Smiley and the budget committee just how critical it would be that the City attract and hire a city administrator with a strong accounting background, a knowledge of city government, along with grant and budget management skills.”
According to Sewell, who didn’t assume office until Jan. 1, 2023, the former administration posted and hired a city administrator to prevent a “shortfall” in 2023—“which means ‘going broke,’ ” she reiterated.
Sewell read directly from the job posting, while stressing to those in attendance that a city administrator was imperative to the financial success of Dawson Springs, given all of the grants and loans the town must now navigate in the wake of the Dec. 10, 2021 EF-4 tornado.
“The city administrator will “ensure that all city business is accomplished efficiently and economically,” she said. “All monies must be accounted for until projects are proposed and approved for disbursement by the council.”
“Accepted departmental practices related to bookkeeping will need to be amended as a result of FEMA and the many grants and loan requirements,” Sewell continued. She again mentioned Watson’s recommendation that the City of Dawson Springs “hire a city administrator and purchase needed software and computer hardware to properly manage the many grants, the city budget, and city finances.”
“We keep throwing the idea of having software that tracks everything, but that software is completely useless unless you have someone who has the credentials, the education, the experience,” added council member Jesse Robinson. “Without someone who knows what they’re doing, that software is garbage.”
Julie Sellers was hired at the end of 2022, near the end of Smiley’s term as mayor, to fill the role of city administrator, bringing with her the credentials, the education, and the experience the position called for.
“The budget committee had a plan to spend $50,000 on a city administrator, and we very quickly found out that wasn’t going to touch it,” Councilman Mark McGregor said.
Council member Kenny Mitchell, who also serves voluntarily on the budget committee, agreed with McGregor. “The City has to have structure—checks and balances,” he said. “The city clerk, city administrator, and legal (pointing to City Attorney Joe Evans)—they’re the ones who are going to have the structure for us.”
After everyone seemed to understand the importance of the city administrator’s role in light of the natural disaster, Sewell called for the new municipal order.
As it is a municipal order, it does not require a second reading. The council approved the municipal order unanimously (council member Rhonda Mills was absent), with the policy stating “The Internet, blogs, Twitter, the World-Wide Web, social networking sites, and any other medium of electronic communication shall not be used in a manner detrimental to the mission and function of the City of Dawson Springs, any employee, or department of the city.”
The order goes on to explain that when on-duty, city employees “are prohibited from using city computers for any unauthorized purpose, including surfing the Internet or participating in social networking sites that does not involve legitimate city business.”
“Employees shall not use references in these social networking sites or other mediums of communication that in any way represents themselves as an employee of this city without prior city approval,” is also included in the order.
After the approval of the order, Robinson, fellow council member Darla Adams, and Mitchell discussed making employees aware of the new policy and procedure. Robinson motioned that all city employees be presented with a copy to read and sign, and for said copy to be placed in their respective personnel files. Mitchell seconded, and this measure also passed with a unanimous vote.
In other business, the Council:
• approved the Mule Days presentation by Tommy Gunn, Vice-President of the Trailtown Agricultural Activities Group. Mule Days will be held on June 22-24, with a guarantee to be finished by 6 p.m. on the 24th. “The more events we can have going on in town in one day—it just brings in more people,” Adams said.
• signed the contract for the “Sail-On” band to perform on June 29, 2024 at Riverside Park.
• had no objection to Rudolph’s Pet Lodge business application.
• announced that the Dawson Springs Chamber of Commerce meetings will resume on Monday at noon at the municipal building. Going forward, the meetings will be held on the second Monday of each month.
• learned that the Friends of the Pennyrile will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 in the Glover Room at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.