After retiring, former Caldwell County Chief Deputy Chris Noel has found a second career in Madisonville, after being hired in April to become one of two School Resource Officers to patrol Madisonville Community College’s three campuses.

Noel started his law enforcement career in 1996 at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in Princeton. He worked as a special deputy until he was able to attend the Police Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond.