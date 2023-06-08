After retiring, former Caldwell County Chief Deputy Chris Noel has found a second career in Madisonville, after being hired in April to become one of two School Resource Officers to patrol Madisonville Community College’s three campuses.
Noel started his law enforcement career in 1996 at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in Princeton. He worked as a special deputy until he was able to attend the Police Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond.
“When I graduated from there, I went to two local police departments in the neighboring counties,” he said. “Then, in 2001, I came back to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, where I worked for 21 years.”
While at the sheriff’s office, Noel started as a road deputy. He also worked as an investigator for several years, then he held the Chief Deputy position for 13 years before becoming sheriff when that sheriff retired early. Noel decided to retire from the sheriff’s office in July 2022.
“When I retired, I realized after a short period that retirement wasn’t quite for me. I wasn’t ready,” he said. “I still felt like I had something to give.”
Noel decided to start looking for a job after a month and was contacted by a former co-worker who told him the Madisonville Police Department was hiring an SRO for the college.
“I thought that might be something I was interested in,” said Noel. “When I worked at the sheriff’s office, I was in charge of the SRO program for about 10 years in Caldwell County.”
Noel was hired by Madisonville Police Department to patrol the MCC campuses on April 10. Mike Lantrip was also hired by MPD as an SRO for the college campus.
Noel looks at his job as an SRO to answer safety questions and make sure the faculty, staff, and students feel safe while on campus.
“I walk the campus and try to communicate with everybody and see if there are concerns they have,” he said. “Just kind of be vigilant about what goes on around the campus.”
Since Noel and Lantrip have three campuses to patrol, Noel said they will split them up, so faculty and students will have someone to reach out to on any of the campuses.
“If I start in the morning [at the north campus], he will be at one of the other two campuses,” said Noel. “We just rotate out throughout the day. You never know which one of us will be at what campus. We always try to make sure someone is available as soon as we can at each campus in case there is a concern.”
Noel said there isn’t much interaction with the students on campus, but he does make a point to say hi or talk to them in the halls.
“I make a point to say hi to every student I see so that way, if they have a concern, they know who to talk to,” he said.
Noel said the SRO position on a college campus is considerably different as far as the day-to-day activities. He had to get used to not having the number of students on campus he was expecting.
“It is a lot more low-key, but still a really great job, and I’ve met some great people so far,” he said.
The people at the Madisonville Police Department and the employees at the college have been great in helping him get acclimated to the role and are patient with him as he learns the campuses.
“I feel blessed to be here and thankful,” said Noel.
