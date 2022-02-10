While this is a natural concern for many, there is no known evidence that the use of face masks interferes with speech and language development, according to experts. However, it is unclear how mask-wearing affects the cognitive and social development in children.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now been ongoing for almost two years, many parents and family caregivers have been showing concerns with their children and a potential for delayed speech. Some are blaming the masks that we are required to wear which covers our mouths and half of our face.
Facial expressions and gestures play a huge part in interpersonal communication, comprehension and delivery of intended messages. Mask wearing does hinder the ability of seeing and understanding expressions during conversations, but according to speech professionals there is no direct correlation as to how it has affected children’s speech.
Madisonville Resident/Local Speech Language Pathologist, Makenzie McEnroe, shares that she has not seen any studies to confirm that mask wearing negatively impacts children’s speech or language/social development. McEnroe, mother of three, does see how this topic is a concern for many parents.
“Although speech and language acquisition does rely on facial gestures and mouth movements, a child can still hear the change in tone of voice and see body language to build vocabulary and convey emotion,” she said. “Speech and language development primarily relies on our ability to hear.”
According to McEnroe, in her school system in McClean County, they are not seeing any more or fewer children with speech issues as a result of the facial masks. Most classrooms have FM systems to amplify the teacher’s voice in the classrooms and teachers have been giving the tools to successfully teach their students with the pandemic in mind. Some of the minor changes include gaining the child’s full attention before speaking, speak at a slower pace and louder volume, include body language, reduce distractions and confirm that the child is understanding the message. These tips are also great for outside of the classroom.
Keep in mind that while in the home parents and other family members can encourage speech and language development without a mask.
It is recommended to read to your children, engage with them during playtime, speak loudly and clearly during mealtime and bedtime, as well as singing songs and encouraging them to join in.
“Providing a child with your undivided attention will continue their growth towards communication milestones.”
