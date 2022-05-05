The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will be hosting auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical,” Sunday, May 15, starting at 2 p.m. for ages 16 and older, at the Community College in Madisonville. Auditions will be held on the stage at the Glema Center, with 30 spots to fill.
“The SpongeBob Musical” is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, almost unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world.
Those auditioning will be required to present a one-minute memorized monologue of any style and 32 measures of a memorized song that reflects the style of music in “The SpongeBob Musical,” but preferably not one from the show.
Be sure to bring sheet music for the accompanist, who will be provided by the Glema Center. If you cannot find an appropriate song or sheet music, the Music Director will let you sing a familiar song. Please dress comfortably for movement.
Those ‘interested in auditioning who would like more information should call 270-821-2787.
Artistic staff for this production includes Jamie Moss (Staging Director), Liam Coursey (Music Director), and Natalia Gordon (Choreographer). Performances are July 15-17, at the Glema Center with regularly scheduled rehearsals beginning May 31. Rehearsals will be held Monday through Friday evenings, adding weekend rehearsals closer to production dates. Also, there will be openings for technical volunteers.
Those interested in either performing or backstage/technical work are encouraged to attend auditions. Detailed character descriptions are available on the Glema Center Facebook page under the Auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” event.
If you are unable to attend the Sunday auditions, email bradley.downall@kctcs.edu. Callbacks are planned for Tuesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 270-821-2787.
