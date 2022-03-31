The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Varlie A Castle was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear and contempt of court/resistance to order.
• Wesley D. Scott was charged on Tuesday with operating on a suspended license.
• Michael W. Bourland was charged on Tuesday with violation of probation on a felony offense.
• David Berry was charged on Sunday with operating on a revoked license and failure to produce insurance card.
• Imani Williams was charged on Sunday with careless driving, no registration plate, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of marijuana.
• James Cochrane was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
• Angelena M. Vasquez was charged on Sunday with 18 counts of failure to appear
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• John T. Oglesby was charged on Monday with public intoxication.
• Cory William Wilbur was charged on Monday with public intoxication and violation of a EPO/DVO.
• Ryan D. Hines was charged on Sunday with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property (firearm).
