Cloudy weather and the threat of rain didn’t stop local first responders from enjoying the Hometown Heroes Cookout sponsored by the Madisonville North Hopkins High School FFA club on Wednesday.
North teacher Brian Welch said the event started about four years ago as a way for the students to show their appreciation to first responders by washing their cars and cooking a meal.
“The goal of today is two things — appreciation for first responders and the second is to provide a positive relationship,” he said.
Welch said the event started with his small power class when they were learning how to maintain cars, which morphed into washing cars for the first responders and then turned into a larger FFA event.
He said the event moved from the high school to the police department patio last year due to COVID-19, which allowed for more cars to be washed and for more people to stop by. The school space had only allowed for around 10 to 20 people at a time.
“Last year we had 60 people that we fed, and we were hopeful to be able to do that again,” said Welch. “We were really able to increase that number one goal which is appreciating first responders.”
Washing cars has also become easier since the fire and police departments have wash bays. Welch hopes next year the students can wash the sheriff’s cars, too.
This year they brought giant Jenga and cornhole boards to help encourage the students and first responders to interact.
Whitney Burton, a senior at North, said this is her third year helping at the cookout and believes it is a fantastic idea.
“It really shows our appreciation to the people who are serving our community on a daily basis,” she said.
Caylyn Hayes, also a senior at North, said first responders do so much for the community, cooking them lunch and washing their cars is the least they as students can do.
Burton and Hayes said they are looking forward to interacting with the first responders and playing against them at Jenga or cornhole.
“We definitely want to hang out with them and have a good time,” said Hayes.
Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said it was great to interact with the students.
“We come out here and have some great fellowship, and hopefully, in the long run, it makes some of them interested in the fire department,” he said. “We love getting out and interacting with the community.”
Dunning said it always special when people recognize what they do and are thankful for their service.
About 30 FFA kids, out of the 100-plus members, washed cars for the Madisonville Police Department and the Madisonville Fire Department and got a tour of the department buildings.
“They got to learn about possible careers there, and they got to have positive interaction with the guys down there,” said Welch.
The cookout was open to all first responders, not just the police department and fire department, he said. The Kentucky State Police, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, and Hopkins County Emergency Services were also invited to enjoy a meal and interact with students.
