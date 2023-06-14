A new barber shop in Hopkins County, one with roots planted firmly in Dawson Springs, and the owner is inviting everyone to come take a look this weekend.
Heather Stevens Slaton took the reins of the former Nortonville Barber Shop on June 1. ‘The Upper Cut Barber Shop,’ located at 26 South Main Street, will host an grand opening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a raffle for free shirts and a haircut for those stopping in during the grand opening. Additionally, hot dogs and cookies will be served.
While Slaton, the daughter of Mikey Stevens, grew up in North Carolina with her mom, she spent her childhood summers in Dawson Springs with her dad.
“I’ve always said that Dawson is my hometown,” Slaton said. “As soon as I got out of college, I moved there.”
Becoming a barber was a aspiration for Slaton as a teen, however, after a stint in cosmetology school and trying her hand at other trades, she was encouraged to follow her dreams by a family member.
“My cousin, Josh Stevens, told me to ‘woman-up and become a barber,’ ” she said.
In fact, after she graduated from Queen City College Barber & Cosmetology School in the fall of 2020, she joined her cousin and Sean McClain at their ‘Barber Boys Barber Shop’ in Madisonville.
She was the lone female barber there until she felt her strong faith leading her to become an entrepreneur.
“I had no desire to own my own business, but God had other plans for me,” she said. “I felt like I was led to Nortonville.
“I was told that Steve Hibbs was going to retire, and so I came in here and said, ‘I don’t know what the Lord has for me in Nortonville, but I feel like I’m supposed to be here,’ ” she said. “He said, ‘I’m going to stop you right there—I’ve been praying that God would send somebody who needed a shop.”
Slaton worked alongside Hibbs for several weeks.
“I worked with Mr. Steve to get to know his clientele,” she said. “He left me a good clientele.”
The granddaughter of Doc and Doris Collins, Donald and Carolyn Stevens, and Ray and Kitty Crook, all of Dawson Springs and the surrounding area, Slaton married Josh Slaton in 2021. They now reside in White Plains.
“I married the mayor of White Plains, so that’s where we have to live, but God led me to Nortonville to set up shop,” she said.
In terms of her future plans for The Upper Cut Barber Shop, Slaton hopes to add some youth to Hibbs’ established list of clients—and she has already completed some work towards that goal. Since graduating from barber college, she has volunteered at Church Xtreme’s back-to-school bash each fall to provide free haircuts for area students.
“Saturday’s grand opening will help get the word out that ‘I’m here,’” Slaton concluded.
