A new barber shop in Hopkins County, one with roots planted firmly in Dawson Springs, and the owner is inviting everyone to come take a look this weekend.

Heather Stevens Slaton took the reins of the former Nortonville Barber Shop on June 1. ‘The Upper Cut Barber Shop,’ located at 26 South Main Street, will host an grand opening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.