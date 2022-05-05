Shred 1

A steady stream of vehicles filled with personal papers to shred kept Madisonville Noon Kiwanis members busy at the City of Madisonville’s Shred Day on Saturday at Parkway Plaza Mall. Pictured from left are Kiwanis members Brad Ashby, Bill Murphy, Peyton Adams, Lee Locke, Don Fishman and Kiwanis President Alice Chaney.

 Submitted photo