The Center for Global Health will have a COVID-19 information session on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hopkins County Government Center, 56 North Main Street.
Dr. Nany Dawson, who organized the event, said it is to help people understand that COVID-19 is still around and to encourage people to get the vaccine.
Global Health is a collaboration between different universities, including Emory University and Johns Hopkins University, to determine why people have or have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine and to explain why people should be vaccinated.
The group will travel across western Kentucky, giving out surveys and encouraging people to either get the vaccine or get their booster.
“So far we have been to Logan County, Todd County, now we will be in Madisonville, and the next day we will be in Christian County,” she said.
Dawson said the surveys will be about COVID-19. Anyone who completes a survey will get a visa gift card.
“We encourage people to show up, get their gift cards and help fight covid,” she said.
Although they will not be administering COVID-19 vaccinations they will be encouraging people to visit the Hopkins County Health Department to get vaccinated.
For more information on the event, contact them at 270-734-9473 or email liveyourbestbootedlife@gmail.com.
The Health Department is administering all three COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone ages five and older can receive a vaccination. Appointments are from 8:30 to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and walk-ins will be accepted on those days from 1-4 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 270-821-5242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.