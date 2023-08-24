Hopkins County Board of Education voted on Monday night to approve its tax rates for 2023-24, choosing once again not to increase tax rates
The tax rates for real estate property will be 68.2 cents per $100, with 5.8 cents per $100 going to the building fund to participate in the FSPK program. The personal property tax rate will be 68.2 cents per $100. The motor vehicle tax rate will be 54.7 cents per $100. Aircraft and watercraft were exempt from taxation per KRS 132.200 (18) and (19), respectively. The tax rate is not subject to recall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.