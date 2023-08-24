Hopkins County Board of Education voted on Monday night to approve its tax rates for 2023-24, choosing once again not to increase tax rates

The tax rates for real estate property will be 68.2 cents per $100, with 5.8 cents per $100 going to the building fund to participate in the FSPK program. The personal property tax rate will be 68.2 cents per $100. The motor vehicle tax rate will be 54.7 cents per $100. Aircraft and watercraft were exempt from taxation per KRS 132.200 (18) and (19), respectively. The tax rate is not subject to recall.