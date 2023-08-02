Administrators delivered updates regarding the beginning of the 2023-24 school year at Monday evening’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education. Due to an HVAC renovation, students in the independent district will begin classes on Aug. 30, a full two weeks later than normal.

Online registration, which is mandatory for schools across the Commonwealth, is underway for the new school year. At this time, only 27% of families districtwide have finished this task, according to Director of Pupil Personnel Laura James.