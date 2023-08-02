Administrators delivered updates regarding the beginning of the 2023-24 school year at Monday evening’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education. Due to an HVAC renovation, students in the independent district will begin classes on Aug. 30, a full two weeks later than normal.
Online registration, which is mandatory for schools across the Commonwealth, is underway for the new school year. At this time, only 27% of families districtwide have finished this task, according to Director of Pupil Personnel Laura James.
Due to new security features with Infinite Campus, parents and guardians of students in grades K-12 can stop by the elementary school from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, or on Aug. 7, Aug. 10, Aug. 15, and Aug. 17 to complete the registration.
“Online registration can’t be done using a mobile phone,” said James. “There are system prompts that aren’t accessible on smartphones.”
Parents can conduct the online registration from home using a laptop or PC, however, if one experiences difficulty with their username, password, or verification e-mail, they can call James at (270)797-3811 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 2023-24 school session marks James’ sixth year with the district. She assumed the role of DPP on July 1 following the retirement of Kent Workman effective June 30.
Prior to her tenure in Dawson Springs, she served in several capacities for Hopkins County Schools, including DPP, ensuring continuity to the position. “I’m looking forward to working with everyone and our families,” she said.
James also recommended that parents and guardians register for and download the Parent Square app. Parent Square is a unified platform for all school-based communications, from mass district notifications to alerts from clubs and organizations a student takes part in. Users can also set parameters on the delivery method of notifications, as well as how frequent those notifications are received.
In his report, Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah announced that the school day will begin at 7:55 a.m. this school year for Panthers in both the elementary and Jr./Sr. high schools instead of 8 a.m. as in previous years. “That’s to incorporate what we’re calling a flex schedule at the high school,” he said. “This will allow us to cover a transition period--that gets our vocational students caught with losing quite a bit of class time--we’re going to be able to rectify that with a 30-35 minute flex period.”
Cavanah also explained that some high school students will be transported to vocational and tech classes before school starts on the Eli Street campus on Aug. 30. Madisonville Community College’s first day of classes is set for Aug. 14, while the Caldwell County Area Technology Center begins classes on Aug. 16.
Students enrolled in dual-credit courses with the Kentucky Community & Technical College System will also begin taking those classes online on Aug. 14.
In other news, the Board:
• listened to an update from elementary Principal Jennifer Ward. She notified the Board that the Back-to-School Bash will be held on Aug. 24 in the multi-purpose room of the Jr./Sr. High from 5 to 7 p.m. Ward also made note that the Dawson Springs Rotary Club and the district’s Family Resource Youth Services Center (FRYSC) have partnered together to provide all school supplies to district students and those will be handed out at the bash.
• received the report made by Todd Marshall, Principal of the Jr. Sr. High. Marshall explained that his school is still looking to add two staff members before opening day--one in the English department, with the other being an instructional assistant.
• set the tax rate for the 2023-2024 school year at the same as the current rate: General Fund Real Estate, 74.7 cents; Tangible Personal Property, 74.7 cents; Merchant’s Inventory, 74.7 cents; Motor Vehicle/Watercraft, 68.7 cents; Personal Aircraft, 68.7 cents; and Utility tax, 3%.
