Baptist Health and Deaconess Health systems are celebrating the first anniversary of the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville today.
Hospital President Robert Ramey said the creation of a joint venture company illustrates that these two health systems are working together, but our facility is still distinctly unique.
“With Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, we have Kentucky’s largest health system and the Tri-State’s largest health system, joining forces to further enhance healthcare in our region.”
The hospital was originally called Trove Clinic and Regional Medical Center, and later Trover Health system was renamed Baptist Health Madisonville when acquired by Baptist Health in 2012. It officially became Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville on Sept. 1, 2021.
Gerard Colman, CEO of Baptist Health, said in the first year of partnership, they have been focused on bringing the best of both organizations to not only the patients, but also the providers, nurses, and other employees who make Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville a very special organization.
“We are committed to continuing our mission in order to make sure that those who trust us with their care have access to world-class healthcare close to home,” he said. “We look forward to a future of growth and a continued commitment to the communities we serve.”
Baptist Health and Deaconess Health jointly operate the hospital, Baptist Health Deaconess Medical Group, home care and hospice, the Foundation, and associated outpatient facilities in Madisonville, Powderly, Dawson Springs, Princeton, and Hopkinsville.
A major focus of the joint venture has been local decision-making and control with a 13-member board of directors. Eight of those directors are from the local Madisonville area community.
Ramey said they have already seen growth and expansion in the physician recruitment efforts, as well as the addition of the surgical robotics program.
“Our communities will continue to receive the same high-quality healthcare they’ve come to expect from our staff while we move forward with additional facility enhancements impacting our surgical suites, emergency room, and cancer center,” he said.
CEO of Deaconess Health, Shawn McCoy, said he is proud of the commitment to excellence shown by the employees, physicians, and leaders of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville as they celebrate the first anniversary.
“At Deaconess, we’ve also been inspired by the employees’ resilience and dedication to their community as they continue to recover from the tragic loss of life and destruction from December’s tornado,” he said. “These are exceptional people and healthcare providers serving the communities of western Kentucky.”
