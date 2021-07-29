The Dixie Flyer Motorcycle Club is continuing its tradition of giving back to the community with their annual backpack run for kids on Saturday.
Club member Sam Fletcher said the group has done a similar event in the past, providing backpacks and school supplies to students living in Hopkins County. The club members are hoping to continue the backpack run in future years.
“It is good for the kids,” he said.
Everything will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the clubhouse at 669 AC Slaton Road with a motorcycle ride, he said. The cost to participate is $20 or a backpack filled with school supplies.
“It will probably be about a two-hour ride,” said Fletcher. “It will be a pretty good ride.”
The $20 or backpack will not only allow participation in the ride, but also entry into the rest of the day’s festivities, he said. Starting at 5 p.m., after the ride is over, a meal will be served and the Ridin Shotgun Band will perform.
Fletcher said the band will be performing until midnight and the food will be ham, BBQ and sides.
“There will be a lot of food there,” he said.
The club has a raffle going for a shotgun with tickets costing $10 or three tickets for $25. During the event a crossbow will be raffled off, ticket prices for that raffle have not been determined yet. Both raffle winners will be announced Saturday night during the event.
“That is where a lot of our backpack money comes from,” said Fletcher.
Anyone who does not want to ride, but still wants to participate in the rest of the festivities, can pay a $20 head charge or bring a backpack full of school supplies, he said.
“All the money we are raising is going towards the backpacks,” said Fletcher.
The club has already purchased 624 backpacks using their own money. He said this event is a way the club can recoup what they have already spent on the backpacks.
“We are also getting a head start on next year,” said Fletcher.
He expects the turnout to be big because the club has let other groups know about it, and they have said they are coming.
“I have a feeling there are going to be a lot for this one,” he said.
Club members will be giving away the backpacks full of school supplies at noon on Saturday, Aug, 7 at Madisonville City Park, said Fletcher. Any child in school can receive a backpack as long as they live in Hopkins County. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and the child must be present to receive a backpack.
Fletcher said to help protect against the spread of COIVD-19, club members will count how many kids are in the car and hand over that many backpacks, that way no one has to leave their car.
For more information on the event, you can visit the Dixie Flyers MC Clubhouse Facebook page.
