Mark your calendars for National Kids to the Park Day, where you can enjoy some fun in the sun with your little ones.
Start the day off at the Madisonville City Park with a guided nature walk and scavenger hunt. There are two time slots either 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. or 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Afterwards, all kids will receive a voucher for a free game of mini golf.
“We will have ‘Take a Kid Golfing’ for mini golf and regular golf from noon to 2 p.m.,” Emily Locke, Madisonville Public Relations Director said. “Any adult who brings a child, up to age 17, will golf for free. This day is meant for families to come out and experience all the amenities that our parks have to offer while encouraging children to be outside and active.”
In addition to the Madisonville City Park, be sure to check out some of the other options throughout town: Mahr Park, Dr. Festus Claybon Park, Cherry Park, Skate Park, and the Grapevine Bike Trails.
