Students from the Dawson Springs Independent School System were back in class on Tuesday after being out for five weeks.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said the first day was great. Students were glad to be back, and the staff was glad to have them back.
“We had a lot of happy kids and a lot of happy staff,” he said.
Leading up to the school reopening, he was hoping most of the students would be able to come back to the school. He said a good many students did, though COVID-19 and other illnesses are making it hard to get an accurate account.
“All indications are right now that we have a very high number of students coming back,” said Whalen
After the tornado tore through Dawson Springs on Dec. 10, the Dawson Springs Schools became the hub for relief passing out food, clothes, and other essential items. The school acted as the hub for about three and a half weeks, and they had a lot to do to get it back to educate students again.
“It is cleared out, and we had it cleaned and sanitized,” said Whalen. “Everything is pretty much back to normal as far as the building is concerned.”
He said the main focus for the school right now is on the students and staff’s mental and emotional health after the traumatic event.
“We have had a couple of extra counselors in, and we have some emotional health dogs that have been in our buildings,” said Whalen. “That seems to be a big hit for students and staff to interact with them.”
He said they are going to continue to work on the mental and emotional health piece to make sure the school system is there to help students and staff as they go forward.
Dawson Springs High School Principal Todd Marshall said the staff and students at the high school seem to be very excited to be back. He said the first day, many students just talked with friends they hadn’t seen in weeks and checked in with teachers.
“They are doing really well. They are excited to be back and excited to see their teachers and their friends,” he said.
Marshall said Tuesday night, looking at social media a lot of parents were thanking the school system for making the first day so normal for the kids.
He said they plan to have a celebration on Friday to help the kids relax. They will have pool tables, ping pong tables, corn hole, karaoke, and bouncers to help the kids release some pent-up energy.
At the elementary school, they had a party in the auditorium for the different floors. They had hair spray paint, nail painting, temporary tattoos, and hula hoops for the kids to have fun.
Marshall said they are trying to give the students some time to let off steam and know they are cared for, but they still want to prepare their students for the end of the year.
“We are hitting the ground running,” he said. “We are trying to get as much caught up in the three weeks we missed.”
Although students are trying to get caught up and back into a routine, winter weather may keep them from finishing out the week at school.
Whalen said he sent a message over social media to let parents know the district has a plan if school has to be canceled due to inclement weather.
“We are going to try to stay in school in person as long as we can,” he said. “But we will have alternative assignments should we not be in school.”
